PCB seals two Camp restaurants for operating without a licence

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday afternoon sealed two prominent business establishments in Camp for operating without the mandatory trade licence

Hotel Delhi Darbar and Sujata Mastani were sealed. PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “The health department has sealed two business establishments for violation of the Cantonment Act which requires that the establishments operate with the necessary trade licence. A similar fate awaits other establishments who have failed to obtain the necessary licences for their functioning. The sealed establishments will remain shut until further orders.”

PCB, a week aago, had announced that starting September 15, it would seal shops and business establishments that do not have the mandatory trade licence. PCB CEO Amit Kumar stated that there are 700 such establishments operating in Camp.

The PCB has already issued notices to some violators. The PCB charges between ₹800 and ₹3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit necessary documents online. The licence will be given on completion of the procedure and an applicant does not need to visit the Cantonment office physically. It is mandatory for the applicant to submit a fire safety and hygiene certificate while applying for the licence.

As per the Cantonment Act 2006, the board can also charge fines of Rs50,000.

Traders, who have trade licences before 2006, do not have to apply, barring certain exceptions, states the Cantonment Act, 2006.