Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PCB seals two Camp restaurants for operating without a licence
pune news

PCB seals two Camp restaurants for operating without a licence

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday afternoon sealed two prominent business establishments in Camp for operating without the mandatory trade licence Hotel Delhi Darbar and Sujata Mastani were sealed
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Hotel Delhi Darbar near JJ garden, Camp sealed by PCB in Pune, on September 17. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Friday afternoon sealed two prominent business establishments in Camp for operating without the mandatory trade licence

Hotel Delhi Darbar and Sujata Mastani were sealed. PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “The health department has sealed two business establishments for violation of the Cantonment Act which requires that the establishments operate with the necessary trade licence. A similar fate awaits other establishments who have failed to obtain the necessary licences for their functioning. The sealed establishments will remain shut until further orders.”

PCB, a week aago, had announced that starting September 15, it would seal shops and business establishments that do not have the mandatory trade licence. PCB CEO Amit Kumar stated that there are 700 such establishments operating in Camp.

The PCB has already issued notices to some violators. The PCB charges between 800 and 3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit necessary documents online. The licence will be given on completion of the procedure and an applicant does not need to visit the Cantonment office physically. It is mandatory for the applicant to submit a fire safety and hygiene certificate while applying for the licence.

As per the Cantonment Act 2006, the board can also charge fines of Rs50,000.

RELATED STORIES

Traders, who have trade licences before 2006, do not have to apply, barring certain exceptions, states the Cantonment Act, 2006.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan palace reopen for tourists

FIR against youth flying drone near INS Shivaji

Pune admin to reopen swimming pools for fully vaccinated athletes: Ajit Pawar

4,574 Covid violators booked in Pune dist; Rs21 lakh collected in fines in one week
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP