Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PCB to seal business outlets with no licence from Sept 15
pune news

PCB to seal business outlets with no licence from Sept 15

PCB has decided to act against licence violators and their business establishments will be sealed until further notice
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Hawkers at Fashion street, Camp, on Saturday. PCB to seal business outlets with no licence from September 15. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that it would seal shops and business establishments that do not have the mandatory trade license, starting September 15.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar believes there are 700 such establishments operating without licences.

Kumar said, “We have decided to act against violators and their establishments will be sealed until further notice. Current business being done by them is in violation of the law,” he said.

“We have already issued notices to some violators and they haven’t responded till date. We are going to seal their outlets as per the provisions of the Cantonment Act 2006,” Kumar said.

The PCB charges between 800 and 3,000 per licence. Applicants have to apply through the board website and submit necessary documents online. The licence will be given on completion of the procedure and an applicant does not need to visit the Cantonment office physically. It is mandatory for the applicant to submit a fire safety and hygiene certificate while applying for the licence.

RELATED STORIES

“Fire safety and hygiene certificates are very important as the safety of citizens is our top concern. In the event of a major fire or food poisoning, the board will not be responsible,” said an official of the health department, speaking anonymously.

As per the Cantonment Act 2006, the board can also charge fines of Rs50,000.

Traders, who have trade licences before 2006, do not have to apply, barring certain exceptions, states the Cantonment Act, 2006.

“Till date only 20 applications have been approved and sanctioned. Our decision is final and sealing will take place if they don’t have the valid trade licence. This license is mandatory for eateries, restaurants, grocery shops, pharmacies and other business establishments. Under the Cantonment Act, the board is empowered to serve a notice if a particular shop or restaurant is in an unhygienic condition. The board has already shortlisted such establishments and sent notices three months ago,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Curtain call: The moment all my world was a stage

Your space: Reopening of schools with fully vaccinated staff

Maha well stocked with Remdesivir, but more Tocilizumab needed

Pune district reports 629 new Covid cases, 2 deaths
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP