PCMC action on violators flouting air pollution norms

PUNE:The deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and escalating pollution levels in Pimpri-Chinchwad have prompted the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to start taking stern action against developers and builders flouting air pollution norms. The civic body has issued notices to 62 developers and establishments and collected a penalty of ₹30.24 lakh from the violators for three days from November 8, the officials said.

Given the Diwali festival and deteriorating air quality, the civic body has taken immediate measures to lower pollution levels through specific initiatives. A dedicated air pollution monitoring and mitigation squad to rigorously enforce guidelines aimed at curbing air pollution across the twin cities was formed earlier this week.

The PCMC has deployed 16 specialised air pollution control squads across the 32-ward jurisdiction. In the past three days, 96 construction sites and establishments were inspected for violation of the Environment Protection Act of 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, and PCMC bylaws. During these inspections, show cause notices were issued to 62 violators, and a penalty of ₹30.24 lakhs was collected. Stern action has been taken against 13 establishments and construction sites. The majority of the violators are developers and builders, said the officials.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the environment department, PCMC, said, the squad is actively visiting the ongoing construction sites and other establishments like industries.

“The penalty is collected on the spot if our officers find that rules are violated. Notices are issued to the developers directing them to comply with rules like mandatory 35-foot-tall structures, use of green cloth for construction sites, sprinkling water, and covering transportation for materials. Etc. If the compliance is not done the stop work action will be taken,” he said.

Anna Bodade, assistant commissioner, C Zone, said, apart from the developers, a few of the violators are bakeries, restaurants, and hotels that failed to follow cleaner alternatives.

“The violation is documented along with photography and videography. Action has also been taken against the illegal dumping of construction waste. The developers have been asked to install CCTV cameras and sensor-based air pollution monitors at their construction sites,” he said.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner said, the action will continue to improve the AQI in the city and no excuses will be accepted when it comes to following pollution norms.

“The municipal corporation is trying to curb air pollution in the city and the participation of citizens is equally important. Air pollution control teams are inspecting various places in the city and legal action is being taken against those who do not implement the guidelines issued to prevent air pollution. Citizens should cooperate with the air pollution control teams if they come for inspection and contribute to preventing air pollution in the city,” he said.

