PCMC announces ₹10 lakh compensation for kin of each Moshi victim

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will provide financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the nine victims who died in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy, municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said on Sunday. Chairing a meeting of senior civic officials on Saturday, Suryawanshi directed the administration to immediately complete the process of disbursing compensation to the deceased’s next of kin. (HT)

Chairing a meeting of senior civic officials on Saturday, Suryawanshi directed the administration to immediately complete the process of disbursing compensation to the deceased’s next of kin.

“Immediate action should be taken to ensure that financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each is provided to the families of all nine victims who lost their lives in the Moshi garbage depot accident,” Suryawanshi said during the meeting.

At 1:30 pm on July 8, a massive garbage mound slid onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy plant at the garbage depot. Twenty-three people were caught in the incident. Five employees managed to escape immediately, while rescue teams pulled out nine survivors from the collapsed structure during an 83-hour-long operation. Nine others reportedly died.

The victims have been identified as Bhavesh Wani (33), Akshay Sawant (35), Sunil Korake (40), Sunny Mane (39), Mahesh Kumbhar (33), Nagesh Gaikwad (26), Ranjit Patil (22), Rahul Gaikwad (23) and Waman Kasbe (50).

The rescue operation involved teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, PCMC and PMRDA fire brigades, police and other disaster response agencies.

Earlier in the day, the commissioner directed officials to issue notices to the PCMC Environment Department and Antony Lara Renewable Energy Ltd, the company operating the waste-to-energy plant, as part of the inquiry into the incident.

The incident has triggered questions regarding safety measures at the garbage depot, the landfill’s stability, and the legality of the collapsed administrative building.