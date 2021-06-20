PCMC blacklists 6 schools for functioning without proper permits

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has blacklisted six schools and issued a circular alerting parents to not take admissions in these schools as they don’t have the required permits.

These schools include Great Mira English Medium School, Kudalwadi; Master Care English Medium School, Bhosari; Dnyanraj Primary School, Kasarwadi (Marathi medium); Dnyansagar English School, Chikhali; Modern Public School, Rahatani (English medium) and MS School for Kids, Sangvi (English medium).

The order issued by PCMC primary education department states that six private schools have continued to function without the authorisation of civic administration. Even after repetitive notices, schools have not taken any steps to take PCMC permit and continued functioning.

The orders also state that parents should not take admissions in these schools and If they want to take admission then it will be the responsibility of parents if their children suffer in the academic year.

The civic official from the education department who did not wish to be named, said, “Few of these schools have been functioning from the last three years. They have been informed several times about registration, but they did not come forward.”

Out of six schools, none of them responded to calls or text messages by HT till the time of going to the press.