PCMC commissionerate to be expanded until Lonavla

The jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate will extend until Lonavla, Wadgaon Maval, Lonavla city if the proposal seeking extension given by PCMC police chief to DGP office is accepted.

PCMC police chief Krishna Prakash forwarded a proposal seeking extension of the jurisdiction to the director general’s office for approval. The proposal seeks inclusion of Lonavla rural, Lonavla city, Kamshet and Vadgaon Maval police stations under the PCMC police commissionerate.

Currently, the said four police stations in Maval taluka are under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police. The four new police stations proposed contain an additional population of 4.50 lakh while the earlier population being catered to the PCMC commissionerate is 40 lakh.

The director general of police has instructed superintendent of police (Pune rural) Dr Abhinav Deshmukh to seek the opinion of the gram panchayats which fall under the jurisdiction of the police stations on the proposal list to be merged with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate.

The PCMC police commissionerate was inaugurated on Aug 15, 2018 where police stations namely Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nigdi, Bhosari, Bhosari MIDC, Dighi, Sangvi and Wakad from Pune city commissionerate were added to the new commissionerate.

Also, Pune rural police stations comprising Dehu road, Talegaon Dabhade, Talegaon MIDC, Alandi and Chakan were added to the commissionerate. After that new Chikhali police station was commissioned by the police authorities. Following that a fresh proposal seeking three new police stations comprising Mhalunge, Ravet and Shirgaon which fall under Dehu road and Chakan police stations has been sent to the government by the first PCMC police commissioner R K Padmanabhan.

On Jan 4, 2021, the said police stations were sanctioned by the state home department.

Rural SP Dr Abhinav Deshmukh has instructed all the four police stations to take the gram panchayat resolution on the issue of merger with the PCMC police commissionerate.

The DG office also had directed the SP to take village resolution before the final assent is given to the expansion.

PCMC police chief Krishna Prakash said, “A proposal seeking extension of commissionerate jurisdiction has been sent to the DG office for approval. After the approval, the commissionerate would require an additional DCP, two ACP and other staff for the merged police stations.”

The force has strength of 2,000 personnel although the requirement is of 7,000 personnel, according to the commissioner.

As per the 2011 census, PCMC had a population of 1.72 million which is estimated to have grown to 2.08 million. Prakash is the third police commissioner during a span of two years of the commissionerate being commissioned. The existing manpower at the said police stations is likely to transfer to the new commissionerate.