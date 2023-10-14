PCMC crackdowns on 14 illegal rooftop pubs & bars

The civic body cracked down on rooftop hotels, pubs and bars in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad found operating sans permission.

These illegal rooftop eateries are located in areas like Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Ravet, Bhosari and Pimple Gurav amongst others. (HT PHOTO)

The anti-encroachment department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last three days (October 11-13) demolished 14 rooftop eateries for functioning without fire safety compliance and other permissions. The action will continue for the entire week, said officials.

These illegal rooftop eateries are located in areas like Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Ravet, Bhosari and Pimple Gurav amongst others.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner of PCMC, informed, that when the notices were issued, the eateries were asked to complete the compliance or face action.

“Despite more than enough time given to them not a single rooftop eatery bothered to complete the compliance. Following this we have decided to take action against all these 32 rooftop eateries where the PCMC is the planning and development authority. Action against some eateries was taken earlier in July,” he said.

The civic body earlier in June conducted a survey to identify the rooftop eateries operating sans fire safety norms and other permission from the civic body and other government departments. Notices were issued to 47 prominent rooftop hotels, restaurants and bars identified during the survey. Out of them, 15 eateries are in MIDC areas where the planning authority is MIDC and 32 are in areas where the PCMC is the planning and development authority.

Jamble-Patil informed that action will be taken against 21 rooftop eateries and out of them 14 rooftop eateries have been demolished in three days.

“In the next three days, action will be taken against the remaining 9 rooftop hotels. The restaurants were operating illegally and there are no fire safety norms being followed by them. Most of them don’t even have other permissions that are mandatory to operate. The civic body will continue the survey to identify illegal rooftop eateries and we will file criminal cases against such eateries identified later,” he said.

Padmanabha Shetty, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad hotel association, said, following the action started by PCMC we have called an emergency meeting of all hotel owners including the rooftop hotel owners on Tuesday.

“We have decided to meet the PCMC commissioner and request to stop taking stern action against the rooftop eateries. If in case the civic body is not ready to listen we will approach the state government. The association have full support to the rooftop hotel owners,” said, Shetty.

