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PCMC cracks down on encroachments under special drive

PCMC's anti-encroachment drive from May 1-15 targets illegal structures to enhance traffic flow and pedestrian safety, seizing numerous items across the city.

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive across the city under a special “footpath clearance fortnight” from May 1 to 15, removing illegal structures from roads and footpaths in multiple areas to ease traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety, said the officials on Wednesday.

In the F ward, action was taken on May 2 and 3 along the RTO Road stretch from Triveni Nagar Chowk to Talawade Chowk, as well as in the Dehu-Alandi Road area (HT PHOTO)

The campaign has been conducted under the guidance of municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi and additional commissioner Trupti Sandbhor, in coordination across several zones, with teams led by deputy commissioner (encroachment) Atul Patil and local ward officials.

In the F ward, action was taken on May 2 and 3 along the RTO Road stretch from Triveni Nagar Chowk to Talawade Chowk, as well as in the Dehu-Alandi Road area. Officials seized a large number of encroachments, including stalls, handcarts, plastic crates, iron racks, signboards, chairs and tables.

In Chikhali (ward 1), the entire stretch from Satsang Road to Pingale Chowk was cleared of encroachments, with action taken against roadside vendors and temporary structures.

Similarly, in Bhosari, teams conducted operations on May 3 and 4 along Alandi Road and near the Bhosari theatre area. Items such as handcarts, weighing scales, boards, tables, umbrellas, clothes and footwear bundles were seized. The operation was carried out with support from police personnel and MSF jawans.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC cracks down on encroachments under special drive
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC cracks down on encroachments under special drive
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