PCMC demolishes structure in Thergaon, prompts tension

PUNE Tension prevailed in Thergaon from Sunday night after Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demolished an illegal hall built in the vicinity of a madrasa at Pawarnagar in Kalewadi-Theragon. Tension prevailed in Thergaon from Sunday night after PCMC demolished an illegal hall built in the vicinity of a madrasa at Pawarnagar in Kalewadi-Theragon. (PTI)

Around 2,500 police teams were deployed at the location during the action at the 120 sq meter RCC construction. All roads leading to this area were under police bandobast and entry was restricted to only area residents.

The civic body demolished the structure with help of JCB and anti-encroachment staff during the wee hours of Monday. The situation normalised by Monday afternoon, said officials.

A senior PCMC official clarified that there was no action on any mosque or madrasa as alleged by some leaders, but it was a single hall constructed in the vicinity of the madrasa.

“The illegal hall was recently constructed by the trustee of the educational institute. PCMC has issued multiple notices to them in the past requesting to stop the illegal construction. However, after multiple notices and requests the structure was not removed so action was taken,” said the official.

A trustee of the religious school claimed, “The religious school was operating from a teen shade located on the same place since 2002 and we were carrying out a concrete construction here now. The land is owned by us which was purchased in 2001.”

When asked about PCMC’s notice he said the area falls under the Pimpri Chinchwad Navnagar Development Authority (PCNDA) along with many other properties located in the area.

“These properties cannot be legalised hence we had requested the municipal corporation in reply after getting the notice to suggest ways to legalise it and we were also ready to pay penalties if there are any. However, we did not receive any reply from them and suddenly, the municipal corporation started taking action,” he said.

Sandip Doifode, deputy commissioner of Police (Crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “The team handled the situation sensibly and the police protection was provided for the action. No law-and-order issue was reported, and the situation is under control.”