PCMC initiates steps to set up burn ward at civic hospital

To provide speedy and comprehensive treatment to burn victims, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated action to set up a dedicated burn ward in one of its civic hospitals. The move comes after a fire incident was reported at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh on Friday held a meeting with the medical department officials to discuss the potential sites, standards, and capacity of the proposed burn ward.

The meeting was attended by the additional commissioner of PCMC, Vijay Khorate, city engineer Makrand Nikam, medical officer Dr Laxman Gophane, additional medical officer Dr Abhay Dadewar, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) dean Dr Rajendra Wabale, joint city engineer Dnyandev Jundhare, and medical officer Dr Shrikant Supekar.

The move comes after a fire incident was reported at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit located in Jyotiba Nagar at Talawade on December 8 during which six people died on the spot and five others succumbed to injuries while being treated at Sassoon General Hospital.

The issue was also highlighted in the recent assembly session by MLA Mahesh Landge of Bhosari constituency. Landge has demanded a dedicated Burn hospital should be set up in PCMC.

“The proposed burn ward will focus on the treatment and rehabilitation of burn patients. It will require construction, alteration, renovation, or modification of the existing structure in the civic limits, as well as engagement of manpower and equipment purchase. Follow-up and rehabilitation services will also be provided to the patients,” Singh said.

According to the officials, the proposed preliminary bed capacity of the burn ward is likely to range from 15-30 beds, a decision regarding which will be taken in the subsequent meetings. The next meeting and site visits will be conducted next week, where the commissioner will inspect the shortlisted sites.