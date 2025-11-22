PCMC inspects industrial units releasing waste into Pavana river

Following complaints of toxic foam reported in Pavana river on Friday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has started a probe to identify errant industries located on riverbed releasing untreated effluent into the waterbody. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has sent river water samples for analysis, said officials on Saturday. Incidents of fish kill have been reported at the location in the past. (HT PHOTO)

Citizens and environmental activists have voiced concern about toxic foam reported in the river, around the Kejubai Band near Thergaon Boat Club, on Friday morning. Incidents of fish kill have been reported at the location in the past.

PCMC environmental department claims industries located on the Pavana river are releasing untreated effluent responsible for pollution and a probe has been launched. However, MPCB officials claim domestic untreated wastewater discharged into the river as the primary reason for pollution.

Manchak Jadhav, regional officer, MPCB, Pune region, said PCMC’s pumping station was shut down on Thursday and a large quantity of water was released with force on Friday causing the foam. “The domestic consumption and waste generation have increased and not 100% sewage is treated at this location. The waste even from the civic sewage treatment plant (STP) is released into the waterbody,” he said.

Jadhav said three major nullahs—Punawale, Ravet and near Balaji College—carry untreated waste into the river.

“Our visit also found several other locations, where domestic waste is released into Pavana water. There is no industrial waste that is causing the river pollution. There was no fish kill incident found, which is common when the pollution is caused by industrial waste,” he said.

Sanjay Kulkarni, city engineer and PCMC environmental department head, said, “The foam normally happens when the water is discharged in large quantities. There are errant industries that release effluent into the river. We have launched a probe and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.