...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PCMC property tax on open amenities sparks outrage among housing societies

Residents from several housing societies in Bhosari, Boradewadi, Moshi, Chikhali and Pradhikaran, among others, called the decision an unjustified property tax increase

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Several housing societies across Pimpri-Chinchwad have raised objections against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for levying tax on open amenity spaces such as playgrounds, gardens, swimming pools, jogging tracks, and volleyball courts.

Residents said the move has sharply increased the tax burden on cooperative housing societies this year and has triggered widespread anger across the twin cities. (FILE)

Residents from several housing societies in Bhosari, Boradewadi, Moshi, Chikhali and Pradhikaran, among others, called the decision an unjustified property tax increase. Residents said the move has sharply increased the tax burden on cooperative housing societies this year and has triggered widespread anger across the twin cities. They said a written complaint opposing the decision will be submitted on Monday.

Citizens claimed that until now, PCMC had levied property tax on constructed amenity spaces such as clubhouses, auditoriums and community halls. However, this year, housing societies said the civic body has expanded the tax net to include open spaces within residential complexes that do not have permanent construction, claimed the residents.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF) said, “This is unfair. A garden or a playground is not a commercial asset. These are basic common facilities for residents, children and senior citizens. Taxing such spaces will only increase the financial burden on housing societies and ultimately on homeowners,” he said.

 
pimpri-chinchwad property tax
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC property tax on open amenities sparks outrage among housing societies
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC property tax on open amenities sparks outrage among housing societies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.