PCMC property tax on open amenities sparks outrage among housing societies

Several housing societies across Pimpri-Chinchwad have raised objections against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for levying tax on open amenity spaces such as playgrounds, gardens, swimming pools, jogging tracks, and volleyball courts.

Residents said the move has sharply increased the tax burden on cooperative housing societies this year and has triggered widespread anger across the twin cities. (FILE)

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Residents from several housing societies in Bhosari, Boradewadi, Moshi, Chikhali and Pradhikaran, among others, called the decision an unjustified property tax increase. Residents said the move has sharply increased the tax burden on cooperative housing societies this year and has triggered widespread anger across the twin cities. They said a written complaint opposing the decision will be submitted on Monday.

Citizens claimed that until now, PCMC had levied property tax on constructed amenity spaces such as clubhouses, auditoriums and community halls. However, this year, housing societies said the civic body has expanded the tax net to include open spaces within residential complexes that do not have permanent construction, claimed the residents.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF) said, “This is unfair. A garden or a playground is not a commercial asset. These are basic common facilities for residents, children and senior citizens. Taxing such spaces will only increase the financial burden on housing societies and ultimately on homeowners,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Society members argued that such spaces are common amenities meant for residents and should not be treated as taxable built-up property. Several societies have reported receiving revised tax assessments with significantly higher bills. Residents said they are now planning to collectively approach the civic administration and elected representatives to demand a rollback of the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Society members argued that such spaces are common amenities meant for residents and should not be treated as taxable built-up property. Several societies have reported receiving revised tax assessments with significantly higher bills. Residents said they are now planning to collectively approach the civic administration and elected representatives to demand a rollback of the decision. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Ghule, chairman of Nexus Atrium Society, Boradewadi, said taxes were previously charged on structures like community halls or clubhouses because they are built assets. But now even open playgrounds and gardens are being taxed. This makes no sense. The move could discourage developers and societies from maintaining community amenities in the future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Ghule, chairman of Nexus Atrium Society, Boradewadi, said taxes were previously charged on structures like community halls or clubhouses because they are built assets. But now even open playgrounds and gardens are being taxed. This makes no sense. The move could discourage developers and societies from maintaining community amenities in the future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sachin Pawar, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “Property tax assessments are carried out as per the applicable rules and prescribed property classification norms. The civic body has been levying taxes on amenities in housing societies for several years, with rates varying for open and constructed amenity spaces. There has been no sudden increase in taxation. However, we will examine the specific grievances raised by housing societies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sachin Pawar, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “Property tax assessments are carried out as per the applicable rules and prescribed property classification norms. The civic body has been levying taxes on amenities in housing societies for several years, with rates varying for open and constructed amenity spaces. There has been no sudden increase in taxation. However, we will examine the specific grievances raised by housing societies,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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