PCMC repairs Shiv Road in Moshi after HT reports

Pune

The residents and Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation had complained to the PCMC about the pathetic condition of the road, which had made commuting impossible for citizens. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Hindustan Times highlighted the plight of citizens in a September 9 news article titled, ‘Pool-sized potholes on PCMC roads, residents demanding repair for over a year’, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday repaired Shiv Road in Moshi while the Bitumen work will be carried out once the rain stops.

The 18-metre-wide and three-kilometre-long Shiv Road, which connects Moshi to Dehu gaon and multiple other areas, was in a dilapidated condition for over a year. The road had developed multiple trenches, puddles and pool-sized potholes near Balaji Vishwa Society. The residents and Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation had complained to the PCMC about the pathetic condition of the road, which had made commuting impossible for citizens.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Federation, said that after the HT news report, the civic body repaired Shiv Road in Moshi. “The rainwater collected in the massive potholes was cleared. Later, the potholes were filled with gravel. Almost all the potholes and trenches on this road have been covered. We are happy that the work has been carried out as it poses a risk to citizens and commuters. However, action should be taken against contractors who carry out such shoddy work and waste public money,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Gadade, junior engineer of the PCMC Road Department, said that the entire road is now free of potholes and trenches. “The road doesn’t have a stormwater line and this led to rainwater accumulating on the road. The drainage lines on Shiv Road were blocked due to rainwater. This further damaged the road leading to massive potholes,’ he said.

Gadade said that initially, they removed the water accumulated in the potholes and the blocked drainage line was cleared. “In the first step, the potholes were filled using Modified Penetration Macadam (MPM) and later, gravel was used. Once the rain stops, we will resurface the road using Bitumen,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON