PCMC residents issue notice to municipal commissioner over proposed garbage depot

The Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (PCHSF) on Thursday issued a legal notice to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s commissioner, Shekhar Singh, over the proposed garbage disposal site at Punawale.

Locals have been voicing their concerns against the proposed dumping ground Solid Waste Management Project at a site in Punwale at Kate Wasti Forest. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The general population of Punawale and neighbouring regions have been voicing their concerns against the proposed dumping ground Solid Waste Management Project (SWMP) at a site in Punwale at Kate Wasti Forest. The notice was issued after the civic body started movements to acquire the land in Punawale to start its second garbage depot which has led to unrest amongst the area residents.

‘The project was proposed in 2008 when there was very little population or construction in this region. Later the government approved the project via a GR in 2018 but on the other hand by now there are several hundred complete and under-construction housing societies and apartment complexes in the close vicinity of the proposed site, read the notice.

Adv Satya Muley of the federation, said, considering the current situation, and the facts, it is strongly advised to the PCMC to identify a faraway site and abandon the plans of developing the project at Punawale.

“The proposed project at Punawale is contrary to various laws and various grounds. A forest land cannot be converted into a dumping site, which shall also lead to polluting the adjacent Abha Lake. The aerial distance from the Pune airport is only 11 Km when the law mandates a minimum 20 km distance. If the PCMC does not follow the due provisions of the law and take into consideration the wishes of the residents, then the Federation shall take legal action against the PCMC by filing a PIL,” he said.

