PCMC serves notices to three private hospitals

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has served notices to three private hospitals for selling the Remdesivir injection at higher rates than allowed
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has served notices to three private hospitals for selling the Remdesivir injection at higher rates than allowed.

Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner sent the notice and asked the hospitals to reply within 48 hours.

Residents have complained about Aditya Birla Hospital, Lokmanya Hospital and DY Patil Hospital selling the Remdesivir injection at higher rates.

Since the last few days Remdesivir has been in great demand with cases rising in Pune and PCMC.

“In the current crisis situation, people are already suffering due to a shortage of Remedesivir drugs and it should not be sold at higher costs,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner.

In January, the demand for Remdesivir was 700 vials everyday but it has increased 20 times since the past week. The drug should be given to only those patients whose blood oxygen level is below 93 to 92 per cent.

