Pune News
pune news

PCMC to elect 139 members for 46 wards

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation will have 46 wards with each having three elected members, taking the total number of elected members to 139
Women celebrate after the lottery reservation at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation will have 46 wards with each having three elected members, taking the total number of elected members to 139.

The wards were announced at Ramkrishna More Auditorium, Chinchwad on Tuesday.

Out of the 139 seats, 70 are reserved for women. The PCMC finalised reservation for women, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) on Tuesday through a lottery system

The municipal elections will be conducted without OBC reservation.

In 2017, PCMC elected 128 members with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting the majority, which was 77 seats.

