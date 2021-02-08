PCMC to implement “pay and park” policy at six zones from March 1

PUNE The “pay and park” policy has got a green signal from the standing committee and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will implement the same in six different zones from March 1.

“In the coming eight days work order will be given to one of the agencies and the implementation process will start from March 1. This will help to check illegal parking,” said Santosh Londhe, chairperson, standing committee, PCMC.

The proposal for the policy was passed in 2018 which had got clearance, but due to objections from various stakeholders over parking rates the policy was not implemented.

According to the new rates – two-wheeler will have to pay ₹5 for one hour, four-wheeler and tempo ₹10, minibus ₹25, truck and private buses ₹100 per hour.

Six zones

Zone 1: Nigdi-Walhekarwadi Spine road, Pune-Mumbai old highway, Tilak chowk to Big India chowk, both side near Akurdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Kasarwadi, Dapodi railway stations

Zone 2: Walhekarwadi road, Chinchwad station-Hinjewadi road, Kalewadi Phata to Empire estate

Zone 3: KSB chowk, Empire estate to Dehu-Alandi road, Spine road

Zone 4: Thergaon Phata-link road, Thergaon Gaothan road, Aundh-Ravet road

Zone 5: Telco road, Nashik Phata to Moshi road

Zone 6: Bhakti-Shakti chowk, under the flyovers and all the auditoriums and empty spaces