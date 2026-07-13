PCMC to issue notice to contractor, environment dept over Moshi tragedy

PFour days after the Moshi garbage depot tragedy claimed nine lives, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated criminal and departmental action by directing officials to issue notices against the contractor operating the waste-to-energy plant and the civic Environment Department before initiating legal action. Additional municipal commissioners Kuldeep Jangam, Trupti Sandbhor and Vikrant Bagade, Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. (PTI)

The directions were issued by PCMC commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi during a review meeting on Sunday after the 84-hour rescue operation concluded with the recovery of the ninth victim.

“Initially, primary investigations will be conducted by the civic body on an immediate basis. Following this, lapses and laxity will be identified, and responsibility will be fixed. Based on this finding, the FIR will be filed for further legal action. Only after the investigations will we be able to give the reason to register the offence,” Suryawanshi directed officials during the meeting.

Additional municipal commissioners Kuldeep Jangam, Trupti Sandbhor and Vikrant Bagade, Joint Commissioner Manoj Lonkar and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Suryawanshi said the civic body would first complete its preliminary investigation before fixing accountability.

“Initially, a primary investigation will be conducted by the civic body. The lapses and negligence will then be identified and responsibility fixed. Based on these findings, an FIR will be registered for further legal action. Only after the investigation is completed will we be able to specify the exact grounds for registering the offence,” he said.

As part of the probe, the commissioner also directed officials to issue notices to the PCMC’s Environment Department and Antony Lara Renewable Energy Ltd, the contractor operating the waste-to-energy plant.

“The incident is being investigated in detail. Notices should be issued immediately to the Environment Department and the concerned contractor company so that their responses can be examined as part of the inquiry,” Suryawanshi said during the meeting.

The accident occurred around 1.30 pm on July 8 when a massive garbage mound at the Moshi depot collapsed onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy plant while employees were having lunch in the first-floor canteen. Of the 23 people present, five managed to escape immediately, nine were rescued during the operation and nine lost their lives.

The tragedy has also brought into focus serious questions over the legality of the collapsed building. Civic officials had earlier confirmed that the occupancy certificate (OC) had been issued only for a 500.59 sq m ground-floor structure, whereas the building that collapsed had two additional floors. Officials are now examining whether the upper floors were constructed or occupied without the necessary approvals.

The collapse has also triggered scrutiny over safety measures at the 81-acre garbage depot, the stability of the landfill and compliance with operational norms by the contractor.