PCMC to reimburse caretakers for Covid victim cremation

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will provide for free wood and cow dung cakes for cremation of residents who died of Covid. The spike in virus-related deaths has left caretaker at crematoriums unable to manage funeral requirements. The PCMC administration has decided to reimburse the cost incurred in performing final rites at crematoriums.

The order states that funeral expenses like wood and cow dung cakes will be reimbursed every month.

PCMC had given permission on April 15 to cremate Covid victims as per the traditional rites. The cost of cremation is ₹6,000 which includes wood and cow dung cakes, to be borne by the bereaved families.

“The decision was taken unanimously with the five firms that manage the crematoriums without any discussion. The civic administration has told us to manage everything. Around 10-12 bodies are cremated every day and each funeral costs ₹6,000. Hence, PCMC should release some advance amount instead of reimbursement,” said one of the caretakers on request of anonymity.

Nigdi and Bhosari crematoriums are managed by Shubham Udyog, while Chinchwad and Nehrunagar is run by Jai Bhavani Enterprises and Sangvi crematorium comes under Mahalaxmi Swayam Rojgar Seva Sanstha.

With rise in Covid deaths, PCMC on Sunday decided to add four new crematoriums for Covid victims at Morwadi, Kalewadi, Pimple Gurav and Pimprinagar respectively.

“PCMC could have looked at the option of arranging one truckload of wood for each crematorium every day to lessen our burden,” said a caretaker.