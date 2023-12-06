PCMC told to act against illegal units polluting Indrayani

PUNE: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Tuesday wrote to the environment department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to take action against illegal industrial units operating in Chikhali and Kudal Wadi that are causing both water and air pollution.

MPCB writes to PCMC to take action against illegal industrial units operating in Chikhali and Kudal Wadi that are polluting Indrayani River. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following an intervention by chief minister Eknath Shinde, MPCB officials swung into action and visited the Indrayani River site on Saturday to find the source of pollution. During inspection, they found untreated toxic waste, chemicals and untreated domestic sewage being released by these industrial units operating in the Chikhali and Kudal Wadi areas. The units were also found causing air pollution by burning industrial waste, junk and scrap, the officials said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Ravi Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, said that these units are operating illegally and that action can be taken against them for violation of environmental norms. “PCMC as a local authority can take action. The PCMC has been requested to take action against these errant units, and send us a report,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a joint inspection by MPCB and PCMC, it was found that several industrial units are operating in Jadhav Wadi and Kudal Wadi. Most of them are warehouses storing plastic, paper, rubber, iron, wood, plastic drums and aluminium among other scrap materials. These waste materials are cleaned and washed and the same wastewater is discharged into the Indrayani River without any treatment. Some of the units are registered with the PCMC, said MPCB officials.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head, PCMC environment department, said that this does not fall under the purview of the environment department. “We will put this before the PCMC commissioner. A meeting will be held to discuss what can be done and the course of action. The issue will then be put before the respective department to take the required action,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}