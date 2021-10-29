PCMC: Use of toxic glyphosate to weed out water hyacinth irks environmentalists

An action plan from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to help clear water hyacinth using toxic material has triggered a group of environmentalists into writing to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) about water pollution due to spraying of glyphosate and to ban the substance from further damaging the rivers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A chain letter addressed to the chairman of CPCB highlights the use of a toxic substance, a weedicide called glyphosate that has been linked to probable carcinogenicity, endocrine disruption, kidney and liver damage, reproductive health problems and neurological effects, is been sanctioned for use in the PCMC rivers to control water hyacinth thus creating a threat for humans as well as rivers.

“PCMC is planning to use glyphosate to get rid of hyacinth, which is hazardous for health and it also poses a greater threat to the aquatic life and our river ecosystem. The continuous use of glyphosate also means groundwater quality will be at risk and the damage could be irreversible,” said Hema Chari, an environmentalist and resident who came across the information on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that the actual reason for the proliferation of water hyacinth is the unregulated discharge of raw sewage into the rivers, which is neglected.