PCMC organises online patriotic singing competition

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has oragnised a patriotic online singing competition to celebrate 77th Independence Day.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The competition is organised by the cultural and sports departments of PCMC. Children and citizens can submit their videos online to participate in the competition.

The competition began on July 27 and will end on August 7.

There are six different groups for the competition, including school students, college students, housing societies, corporate companies, and corporate employees who can participate in groups of five to twelve people.

The prize distribution ceremony will take place on August 15 and will be presided over by Shekhar Singh, commissioner of PCMC.

Singh said, “This will help students to learn about India’s rich history and culture.”