PCMC’s Divyang Bhavan begins full-scale operations

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) from Friday started full-scale operations of the Divyang Bhavan Foundation at Morwadi. The centre offers comprehensive services to all 21 categories of persons with disabilities. The foundation has already begun providing crucial services such as therapy, distribution of assistive devices, skill development, and rehabilitation. (HT PHOTO)

The foundation has already begun providing crucial services such as therapy, distribution of assistive devices, skill development, and rehabilitation. To date, over 150 individuals have benefitted from the therapy facilities, while 120 divyang individuals have received assistive devices, including artificial limbs.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “With a range of specialised services now accessible, we aim to improve the quality of life for all divyang citizens within PCMC limits.”

“In its initial recruitment phases, the Divyang Bhavan Foundation selected 40 staff members across 31 categories, and an additional 3 were appointed in the second phase. The team is now fully staffed and prepared to offer personalised care and support to divyang citizens,” said Paresh Gandhi, CEO, Divyang Bhavan Foundation.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner of PCMC, announced that a door-to-door survey will soon be conducted to identify differently abled individuals within PCMC who may require the foundation’s services.

“The survey will help us ensure that no one is left behind and that all eligible citizens are provided with the assistance they need,” he said.

Tanaji Narale, assistant commissioner of the social development department, emphasised that the centre is equipped to handle many beneficiaries and provide various therapeutic services systematically.

“The Divyang Cell will soon become operational to further streamline and manage services for the differently abled,” said Narale.

Omprakash Deshmukh, managing director of the foundation, urged all differently abled individuals holding UDID cards to visit Divyang Bhavan and avail themselves of the services.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive support, and we encourage all eligible individuals to come forward and take advantage of the facilities available here,” he stated.