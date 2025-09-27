PCMC’s ‘green plan’ to protect & nurture roadside plantation

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday launched an initiative to protect and nurture roadside plantation in a bid to make Pimpri-Chinchwad greener and healthier, said officials. Pune, India -Sunday, September, 16, 2018After rainfall in the PCMC area rainbow appears in the sky photo at nehrunagar pimpri in Pune, India, on Sunday,September 16, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

The plan, designed under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner, Shekhar Singh, focuses on planting native trees along road dividers and footpaths and ensuring their long-term survival through regular care and maintenance, said civic officials.

As part of this exercise, additional commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil reviewed the progress of plantation across key stretches such as Nehrunagar, Santoshimata Chowk to Yashwant Nagar Chowk, Telco Road, Spine Road, Dattu Tatya Chinchwad Chowk, Birla Hospital Road, Kalewadi BRT Road, Kaveri Nagar, Kaspate Vasti and Wakad. He was accompanied by chief garden superintendent Mahesh Gargote, garden superintendent Yogesh Valunj, assistant garden superintendent Rajendra Vasave, and other officials of the garden department.

During the inspection, directives were issued to maintain proper spacing between trees, carry out uniform trimming, use bamboo tree guards, and ensure regular watering and pruning. There were strict directions against littering plantation sites with plastic and garbage as also directions to beautify roadside islands with greenery. Besides, emphasis was laid on monitoring through geo-fencing, checking survival rates, and enforcing penalties against negligent contractors.

Jambhale-Patil said that focusing on native species would not only strengthen Pimpri-Chinchwad’s green cover but also help control air pollution and promote a sustainable urban environment. He also asked all regional offices to monitor plantation work closely to maintain quality.

The additional commissioner also visited Shaheed Ashok Kamte Garden in Wakad to inspect the civic facilities. He instructed officials to improve security, water the plants in a timely manner, maintain restrooms, and install additional lighting wherever needed.