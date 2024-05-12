PDCC bank branch manager suspended for keeping office open post-midnight

Pune: The district administration has suspended the Velhe branch manager of the Pune District Central Cooperative (PDCC) Bank for keeping the office open post midnight a day before the May 7 voting for Baramati Lok Sabha polls. District administration has suspended the Velhe branch manager of PDCC Bank for keeping the office open post midnight a day before the May 7 voting for Baramati Lok Sabha polls. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action against bank manager Vinayak Talwade was taken over alleged violation of the model code of conduct following complaint filed by Rohit Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The bank’s branch was open till 3 am.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had resigned as director of PDCC bank in October 2023.

Rohit had tweeted video about the Velhe branch of the PDCC Bank being allegedly used to distribute cash and in operation post-midnight a day before the Baramati polls.

Rohit alleged that Ajit Pawar was using money power for Baramati polls.

“Taking action against the bank manager is not enough. The poll body needs to make the CCTV camera footages of the bank public. Officials have to clarify what was the urgent need to keep the bank open till late night,” he said.

Ajit Pawar said, “The election commission would inquire and take necessary action against whoever is guilty.”

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency was a high-stakes electoral battle between Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar.