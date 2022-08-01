Peddler held in Pune, drugs worth 1.7 crore seized

The Pune police have arrested a 26-year-old drug peddler from Vimannagar area and seized drugs worth ₹1.7 crore on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ravindra Arvind Birhade, a resident of Sambhajinar in Amalner.

Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Bharat Jadhav and other officials laid a trap and found the accused in possession of mephedrone and cocaine drugs.

“A case under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused,” a police officer said.

The police seized 714 grams of mephedrone drug worth ₹1, 07, 10,000 from his possession.

Police also found plastic bags, an electronic weighing machine and other materials used to pack drugs from his bag.