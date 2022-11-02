Pedestrian knocked down by speeding vehicle on highway

PUNE A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on Monday. The incident occurred at 2:40 am when the man was crossing Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway near Bhavdhan, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Premdas Rathod, a resident of Pirangut in Pune. He was working as a labour.

Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, said an official from the Hinjewadi police station.

A case has been registered against an unknown vehicle under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).