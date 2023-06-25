Rains disrupt life; power outages, traffic snarls reported

Persistent rain spells on Saturday disrupted daily life in the city as heavy traffic was reported across Pune with waterlogging witnessed in several areas. Besides, the eastern suburbs of Mohammawadi, NIBM, and Salunke Vihar witnessed a four-and-a-half-hour power outage.

According to MSEDCL officials, power was restored at about 8.30 pm when the feeder cables were fixed and restored.

DCP (Traffic) Vijay Magar said that traffic congestion due to heavy rains were reported at Ahmednagar Road, Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Sangamwadi, Shivajinagar, Mundhwa, Airport Road and other important central junctions in the city.

“Traffic was slow-moving as traffic police were on the ground guiding commuters to drive slowly in water-logged areas,” he said.

“Several traffic light malfunctions were reported, which we swiftly addressed by dispatching more police personnel to the affected spots,” Magar added.

According to Citizens’ forums in Mohammadwadi, power outages were reported since 4 pm on Saturday when it started raining heavily in the area. Citizens complained about informing the customer care cell of the MSEDCL but alleged that they received no response.

Social worker Jaymala Dhankikar said, “MSEDCL authorities as usual are always unprepared for the monsoon. We have senior citizens who need care and for that power is essential. The four-hour power failure brought inconvenience to the senior citizens of our family. The MSEDCL authorities must pay compensation to the citizens for the power loss.”

Twitter user Rameez R Bhat tweeted a photo of the traffic scenario in Mohammadwadi. He tweeted, “Situation in Mohammadwadi and Hadapsar is worse. Need someone to regulate the traffic.”

Another Twitter user identified as Makaran stated “It’s started raining somewhat in Maharashtra. Soon we will get to hear about traffic snarls & power cuts in #Pune and the ‘spirit of #Mumbai’ as people and cars and trains wade through water that the drains cannot manage.”

Another Twitter user from Wakad stated, “Slight rain and the traffic in Wakad went berserk. It took me 45 mins to cross 600 meters. Wakad residents, be prepared for the worst days of traffic in monsoon.”

NIBM Annexe Citizens Forum director Daljeet Goraya said, “Citizens in the area had to face twin problems related to water logging and power failure. It took at least four hours for the power supply to be restored as many citizens faced the inconvenience,” he said.

MSEDCL PRO office said that the power failure took place on account of multiple issues related to the feeder supply.

