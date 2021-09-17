Personnel being trained to investigate cybercrime: Pune police commissioner Gupta

PUNE Pune’s police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday said that ample efforts are being taken to ensure that police staffers are trained to detect cybercrimes. This is being done upskilling police personnel at police stations.

The idea is to reduce pressure on the single cyberpolice station at Shivajinagar, in the wake of a rising number of cybercrimes being reported across the city.

Gupta was addressing the media at Pune’s Patrakar Sangh.

“We have put a system in place and a lot of cybercrime cases are being detected which were not taking place earlier. A lot of improvement has happened. Every police station is being trained to handle cybercrime cases, particularly detection. We register the case at the cyberpolice station and the case is then sent to the respective police station for detection,” he said.

Replying to a query on an NCRB report stating that murders in the city have increased, and also crime in Pune has risen by 121 per cent, he said, “Statistics can be misleading. Actually, IPC 188 cases have increased during lockdown. Murders have risen, by one or two cases, as compared with the previous year.”

Referring to the crackdown on auto drivers, commissioner Gupta said, “I am bringing RTO, PMPML, PMC and all stakeholders on one table wherein we will use technology and less manpower to curb incidents related to women safety. Whatever is needed will be done for the safety and security of women.”

On anti-terrorism measures, Gupta said that top priority was being given to anti-terrorism measures aimed at making the city safe for citizens.