Petrol pump robbery bid foiled in Pune, seven arrested

PUNE: Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off of an attempt to rob the petrol pump at Platinum building in Mangalwar peth, police arrested the accused after laying a trap.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Dinesh Mahatu (35) of Bihar, Azadkumar Rakeshkumar Mahatu (25) of Bihar, Vijay Gagandev Mahatu (29) of Purani Delhi, Abodhkumar Mahatu (19) of Bihar, Chandankumar Mahatu (22) of Bihar, Avinashkumar Dhirendar (22) of Bihar and Sureshkumar Mahatu (20) of New Delhi.

Police officials said that during interrogation it was found that the accused were part of an interstate gang. Police seized 20 mobile phones worth ₹1.07 lakh from their possession stolen during their train journey from Delhi–Hyderabad-Pune-Mumbai-Gujarat. Two mobiles were stolen from Pune.

Around eight criminal cases for robbery are registered at Delhi and Secunderabad against the prime accused Vijay Gagandev and Ashok Kumar.

Samarth police station have registered a case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

