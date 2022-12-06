Phursungi-Uruli gets municipal council status

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to form Uruli Devachi and Phursungi into a separate municipal council and demerged it from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Following a meeting with local leaders, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the formation of a separate municipal council for Phursungi and Uruli Devachi. The state government had merged 11 villages in PMC in 2017, and on Tuesday, Uruli and Phursungi were separated from the municipal corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am confident that the new municipal council will perform better and provide more effective services to citizens,” Shinde said.

The state government asked PMC to continue covering the two villages under its various schemes and policies.

Interestingly, while Uruli Devachi and Phursungi used to blame PMC over the issue of garbage disposal, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had merged these two villages, along with 11 others, into PMC in 2017. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had merged 23 villages in PMC in 2020.