Physiotherapist from Sassoon arrested for demanding bribe to issue disability certificate

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday arrested a physiotherapist posted at Sassoon General Hospital for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹60,000 for issuing a disability certificate, officials said. The accused doctor took the bribe money in front of a government witness and was taken into custody after the act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Pawan Bhila Shirsath,43, attached to the physiotherapy and orthopaedic department, who had demanded ₹60,000 from the complainant for a disability certificate.

The complainant is a government employee and the amount was settled at ₹50,000. The ACB in its complaint stated that the demand was made on April 3 and April 6 by the accused. The victim did not want to pay the bribe and approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at Bund Garden police station.