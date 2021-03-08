Home / Cities / Pune News / PI, API among three in police custody for corruption
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:07 AM IST
HT Image

A police inspector, an assistant police inspector and a constable were among three people arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB ) Pune unit for demanding and accepting a bribe to give a favourable submission in court in order to secure the release of the complainant’s uncle who was in judicial custody in a case of cheating.

The three were identified as PI Arvind Daulat Chaushury (50), API Praful Prabhakar Kadam (33) and Hawaldar Mahesh Vinayak Daundkar (39), according to a statement issued by ACB.

The three were remanded to three days in police custody by a local court in Pune on Sunday.

Among the three officials, the complainant claimed that he had paid 1,00,000 in cash near his office along Pune-Mumbai road. The ACB officials had set a trap in order to catch the officials in the act.

“The accusation against the accused has been falsely implicated. The complainant has a grudge against accused number 2 (Prafull Prabhakar Kadam) was the investigating officer in the crime that is mentioned in the FIR. The complainant has a grudge against the officer as he was also investigating a non-cognisable case against him,” said advocate Amol Dange representing the API.

A case under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Kamshet police of Pune rural police.

