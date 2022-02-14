Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PIFF theme based on the birth centenary year of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Satyajit Ray and Sahir Ludhianvi

Updated on Feb 14, 2022 10:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The 20th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), which is being organised jointly by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra between March 3 and 10 will have a theme which is based on the birth centenary years of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the doyen of Indian Classical Music, Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray, and Sahir Ludhianvi, an acclaimed poet and lyricist, Dr. Jabbar Patel, an organising committee member said.

“PIFF 2022 will be organised in the hybrid format just like the last year. About 26 films can be seen through the online format of the festival. Whereas, film enthusiasts who wish to be a part of the festival happening in theatres will get an opportunity to watch 120 films from various countries,” said Patel.

The online registration for participating in PIFF 2022 will begin from Tuesday, while the spot registration will commence from February 17 at the venues between 11:00am and 7:30pm. The venues where PIFF 2022 will take place include PVR at the Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat road, Cinepolis at the Westend Mall, Aundh and the NFAI Auditorium on Law College road.

