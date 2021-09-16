Pillion rider killed, 3-year-old injured in hit-and-run accident on Warje bridge

A woman riding pillion on a bike with her husband and grandchild was killed after a speeding tempo rammed into them on Monday night.

The accident took place on the Warje bridge at around 9:45pm which is a part of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway.

The deceased woman has been identified as Meena Waghmare (45), a resident of Kelewadi, Kothrud and the injured child has been identified as Sayee Waghmare (3).

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the rider, the deceased woman’s husband, identified as Rajendra Waghmare (56).

“They were heading home after attending Gauri-Ganapati celebration at a relative’s place. They were passing from the Warje bridge when the tempo tried to overtake them and hit them in the process. Due to the darkness and shock, the man took some time to get up and the people who had gathered around him took all of them to the hospital. The child is under treatment and the woman was declared dead on arrival,” said police sub-inspector Rameshwarrao Parve of Warje police station who is investigating the case.

The tempo driver is at large as he fled without stopping after the accident, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 and Sections 132(1)(c) of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station.