Pillion rider killed in hit-and-run in Lonikand

PUNE A man riding pillion with his cousin succumbed to the injuries caused after a speeding car rammed into them from behind in the Lonikand area.

The accident happened on October 23 and a case was registered on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased man was identified as Sachin Tukaram Kakade (35), a resident of Taleranwadi in Kesnanad.

A complaint was lodged by Lailas Kakade (33), a resident of Wagholi. The deceased man is a cousin brother of the complainant and the two were riding together when the accident happened.

The complainant was riding the bike while the deceased man was sitting behind on the bike around 5:30pm on October 30 along Teur-Kesnand road in Undre Vasti.

The unidentified car driver rammed into the motorbike from behind and fled from the spot, according to the police.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Lonikand police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}