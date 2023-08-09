PCMC appoints special teams to fix potholes

Following the increase in potholes and craters due to heavy rains, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appointed special teams to repair potholes on the city roads.

PCMC staff repair potholes in the city. (HT PHOTO)

Special teams have been formed for all eight zones of the civic body. The team will round all days of the week during monsoon to conduct pothole and road repair work, said officials.

As per PCMC officials, the civic body is divided into eight zones. One team for each zone has been appointed and will conduct an inspection of roads in their jurisdiction.

The team is headed by junior engineer and comprises four civic staff and four labourers. Each team is provided with a tempo, raw material and equipment required for road repair.

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC, said, we don’t want to wait for the repair work till the citizens come and complain to us about bad roads in their area. The special team will conduct the repair work simultaneously with the existing road repair department.

“I have been personally visiting all parts of the city to check the road condition. All junior engineers have been asked to be on the road daily for the inspection and supervision of repair work,” he said.

Jambhale-Patil, further informed that the roads in the old PCMC jurisdiction are in good condition but the problem is in extended or recently developing parts of Pimpri Chinchwad.

“Areas like Wakad, Moshi, Chikali, Kiwale, Punawale etc have problems with bad roads. The reason behind these bad roads is construction activity and heavy plying on the road. Apart from this lack of stormwater management and heavy rains is another reason,” he said.

Another PCMC, official, said, the team has been instructed to immediately repair the potholes found on the roads during the inspection and also directed that it should be filled with asphalt or cold mix after the monsoon.

Citizens with complaints of potholes can inform on the SARATHI helpline(8888006666).

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman,Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, appreciated the move taken by PCMC and said the repair work has to be done on priority before the heavy rain starts.

“The repair work done by the civic body should be done appropriately. After repair the pothole should not turn into small bumps. Most important the repair should last during the entire monsoon,” he said.