Pimpri-Chinchwad bans bursting of firecrackers with noise level above 125 decibels

Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:10 AM IST

As per the order issued by the commissioner, bursting of these firecrackers is restricted from 10 pm to 6 am in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate from October 24 to November 23 in accordance with the Maharashtra Police Act 1951

Indiscriminately bursting of any firecrackers or throwing any firecracker within 50 feet of any street or road, producing a sound of 125 decibels within 4 meters from the place where a firecracker is set off is prohibited. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

As Diwali celebrations have started, Pimpri-Chinchwad city police commissioner Ankush Shinde has issued guidelines restricting bursting of firecrackers with noise levels above 125 decibels.

Also, indiscriminately bursting of any firecrackers or throwing any firecracker within 50 feet of any street or road, producing a sound of 125 decibels within 4 meters from the place where a firecracker is set off is prohibited, states to order issued by Shinde.

In case of chain firecrackers of 50 to 100 and 100 garlands, the noise levels should not be more than 110, 115 and 125 decibels respectively up to a distance of 4 meters from the place of bursting the firecrackers.

The order also states that the person who violates the order will be liable to legal punishment as per Section 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

