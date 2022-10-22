Home / Cities / Pune News / Pimpri-Chinchwad bans bursting of firecrackers with noise level above 125 decibels

Pimpri-Chinchwad bans bursting of firecrackers with noise level above 125 decibels

pune news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:10 AM IST

As per the order issued by the commissioner, bursting of these firecrackers is restricted from 10 pm to 6 am in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate from October 24 to November 23 in accordance with the Maharashtra Police Act 1951

Indiscriminately bursting of any firecrackers or throwing any firecracker within 50 feet of any street or road, producing a sound of 125 decibels within 4 meters from the place where a firecracker is set off is prohibited. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Indiscriminately bursting of any firecrackers or throwing any firecracker within 50 feet of any street or road, producing a sound of 125 decibels within 4 meters from the place where a firecracker is set off is prohibited. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByPrachi Bari

As Diwali celebrations have started, Pimpri-Chinchwad city police commissioner Ankush Shinde has issued guidelines restricting bursting of firecrackers with noise levels above 125 decibels.

As per the order issued by the commissioner, bursting of these firecrackers is restricted from 10 pm to 6 am in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate from October 24 to November 23 in accordance with the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

Also, indiscriminately bursting of any firecrackers or throwing any firecracker within 50 feet of any street or road, producing a sound of 125 decibels within 4 meters from the place where a firecracker is set off is prohibited, states to order issued by Shinde.

In case of chain firecrackers of 50 to 100 and 100 garlands, the noise levels should not be more than 110, 115 and 125 decibels respectively up to a distance of 4 meters from the place of bursting the firecrackers.

The order also states that the person who violates the order will be liable to legal punishment as per Section 131 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out