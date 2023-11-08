Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body forms squads to check air pollution

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday formed dedicated air pollution monitoring and mitigation squads to rigorously enforce guidelines aimed at curbing air pollution across the region.

All construction activities, including demolition, are mandated to be covered, and sprinkled with water, and follow strict transportation guidelines. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality and directed the government to take immediate measures to prevent pollution. In this background, PCMC commissioner Shekhar Singh directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to prevent pollution.

As per the newly implemented measures, all assistant commissioners responsible for their respective ward offices in PCMC are instructed to deploy 16 specialised squads across the 32 wards. These squads include experts including deputy engineers, sanitary inspectors, beat inspectors, and MSF personnel.

The primary duty of the squad is to visit construction sites within their respective wards and document them through photography and videography. If non-compliance with pollution control during the visit provisions and immediate actions such as imposing fines, issuing stop-work notices, or sealing the work site will be taken.

Any violations will be dealt with in accordance with the Environment Protection Act of 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, and PCMC Bye-Laws.

Construction projects, both private and public, are required to erect tin/metal sheets around their perimeters, with different height specifications based on the project size. All construction activities, including demolition, are mandated to be covered, and sprinkled with water, and follow strict transportation guidelines. The water used for such measures is to be taken from the recycled water of the nearest PCMC sewage treatment plant.

Moreover, PCMC emphasises the installation of CCTV cameras at construction sites, the deployment of sensor-based air pollution monitors, and the use of personal protective equipment for construction personnel.

Singh said, “Open burning of waste, including solid waste, is strictly prohibited, and citizens can report such incidents through the ‘post a waste’ option at the Smart Sarathi app. A complete ban on open burning is enforced, especially at garbage dumping grounds and potential trash-burning sites.”

As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives and directions issued by the Supreme Court (order dated November 12, 2020), firecrackers bursting are only permitted between 7 pm and 10 pm to align with environmental directives.

“These measures are aligned with various environmental acts and regulations, aiming to enhance air quality and the overall environmental well-being of the PCMC limits,” said Singh.

