Pimpri-Chinchwad Covid centre ward boys caught selling Remdesivir illegally

Three ward boys from a local hospital were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for trying to sell Remdesivir injection used for Covid-19 treatment in the black market.

The three were identified as Nitin Haridas Gund (23), Sahar Kakasaheb Waghmare (24) both residents of Vijaynagar in Kalewadi and Akshar Babaraj Darade (19), a resident of Maitri Chowk area in Pimpri, according to the police.

“These are ward boys from the Covid centre. They had two injections and they were selling each for ₹40,000. The market price of one of the injections is Rs899 and the other is Rs3480,” said Bhagyashree Yadav, food and drug administration officer.

The FDA officer is also the complainant in the case.

The police caught them in possession of the two injections along the road that connects Delux Chowk with Kalewadi, according to the police.

The officers of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch received information about the black-market trade and set up a trap during which the FDA officer was called to verify the drug.

The officials of Pimpri police station have the custody of the three men and are investigating the case for further details including where they sourced the injections from.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 188, and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with relevant Sections of Drug Price Control Order, 2013; Essential Commodities Act, 1955; Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 was registered at the Pimpri police station.