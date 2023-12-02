Pimpri-Chinchwad police collects 2.72 cr in fines from traffic violators in November

To ensure road safety and discipline among commuters, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police cracked down on traffic violators last month (November) and collected ₹2.72 crore in fines.

As per the data, as many as 939 people were penalised for talking on their mobile while driving/riding. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A total of 32,775 people were penalized for various traffic offences, ranging from overspeeding, reckless driving, parking violations and failure to comply with traffic signals.

As per the data, as many as 939 people were penalised for talking on mobile while driving/riding, 1,728 for signal jumping, 3,559 for riding triple seat, 2,880 for not wearing helmet, 2,220 for not wearing seat belt, 1,390 for tinted vehicle glass, 884 for illegal silencers, 8,967 for disturbing traffic movement, 3,229 for entering in Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane, 6,372 for heavy vehicles entry and 607 for wrong side entry.

The traffic enforcement drive was conducted across key areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad, targeting hotspots prone to traffic violations. Officers deployed a combination of traditional policing methods and technology-driven approaches to identify and penalize offenders promptly.

Bapu Bangar, traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “Since the last few years there has been an increase in the number of vehicles as a result of which traffic violation-related cases have also increased substantially. To make sure, people follow traffic rules, we conducted this drive in November.’’

The police authorities have urged citizens to adhere to traffic regulations and emphasised the importance of responsible driving behaviour.

They have also assured that such stringent enforcement measures will continue to be in place to curb traffic violations and create a safer road environment for everyone.