Pimpri-Chinchwad police nab three, seize five pistols and 20 live rounds

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Friday arrested three individuals and seized five country-made pistols along with 20 live cartridges from their possession. Acting swiftly on the information, a team from the Crime Branch Police laid a trap and intercepted a grey-coloured car without a licence plate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Umesh Kedari, Manthan alias Guddu Ashok Satkar and Vishal Khanekar. According to officials, the arrests were made in Talegaon Dabhade after the police received a tip-off about illegal arms trading activity. Acting swiftly on the information, a team from the Crime Branch Police laid a trap and intercepted a grey-coloured car without a licence plate. During the search, police recovered five country-made pistols and 20 live rounds, two empty magazines, three mobile phones, and a car total of ₹8.56 lakh.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the weapons were meant to be used for criminal activities, including extortion and intimidation.

Speaking on the development, a senior police official said, “We have recovered five country-made pistols and 20 live rounds from the accused. This is a breakthrough in curbing the circulation of illegal weapons in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.”

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the BNS. The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.