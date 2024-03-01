Pimpri-Chinchwad police seize 2 kg MD drugs worth 2 cr, one held

PUNE After a big drug seizure by Pune police now Pimpri-Chinchwad police swung into action and seized 2.38 kg of MD drugs worth ₹2,02,00,000 and arrested one person from the Pimple Nilakh area, said officials. The arrested man has been identified as Namami Shankar Zha (32) from Nigdi, who originally hails from Bihar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Friday at around 4:30 am when assistant police inspector Narayan Patil of Sangvi police station was on duty in the area.

Police said, that during night patrolling police found a suspicious man carrying a bag and when police intercepted him he started running.

During his search, police found 2.38 Kg of MD drugs and a mobile phone in his possession.

He was produced in court on Friday and remanded to police custody for seven days.

A case has been registered at Sangvi police station under sections 8 (c), 21 ( c), and 22 ( c) of the NDPS Act.