Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial belt to get separate police zonal office

To address problems in the industrial region on a priority basis, a new police zonal office would be set up, said Vinay Kumar Chaubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner.

(HT PHOTO)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials conducted a meeting with representatives of the industries, mathadi workers, employee unions, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials to discuss issues faced by them. The meeting was held on June 6, at Bridge Stone Company.

Various issues related to the workers union, Mathadi workers, traffic in the area, installation of CCTVs, garbage etc. were discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, Pimpri-Chinchwad police said they have sent a proposal to make a ‘high tech’ police station in Mahalunge MIDC. This will help to address industry-related issues on a fast track by using advanced technology. They will also start a ‘Police Kendra’ at Vasuli Phata to tighten the noose around criminals.

Chaubey said, “To address extortion-related cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad police have formed ‘Industrial Grievances Cell’ under the anti-extortion squad. This squad will take care of all extortion-related issues being faced by industrialists.’’

Chaubey further added industry representatives can mail their complaints to indgrevcell-pcpc@mah.gov.in or WhatsApp 9529691966, else they can dial the 112-emergency number.”

On January 19 this year, police assured company representatives to come forward and lodge a complaint if they face any issues. Acting on such complaints, police have so far registered 12 cases against illegal extortion from the company representatives.

As per the commissioner, considering the population in the industrial belt, he had decided to appoint one additional commissioner with two police deputy commissioners for support. The proposal regarding the same has been submitted and it is at its final stage of approval. For industrial areas, there is a proposal to make a separate zonal office with a deputy commissioner post.

Dilip Batwal, secretary, member of Federation of Chakan Industries, said, “Many companies are fed up with extortion-related issues. Hence, we raised the issues on various platforms. We are happy that police have started a special grievance cell to address our issues.’’

Batwal said, “New industrial developing areas like Vasuli are witnessing various crimes, traffic-related issues etc. We have requested police deploy additional police in that area to keep a check on illegal activities.”

During the meeting, the police requested industry representatives to strictly follow employee verification during the recruitment process. To avoid accident fatalities companies should conduct awareness for the use of helmets while driving motorcycles. Companies should use high-definition CCTV cameras which will be of help during the investigation of cases.

Police also conveyed to industrial representatives to strictly maintain traffic-related rules in the locality to avoid traffic mess in the area. Avoid parking on the road in front of the company as it may lead to traffic jams in the locality.

