Pimpri-Chinchwad residents raise multiple civic issues during meeting

During a meeting with officials from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday, representatives of— Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation and Ravet Kiwale Housing Society Federation raised several issues and demanded prompt solutions.

Traffic congestion, one of the most important issues faced by Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, was discussed at the meeting (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over 28 minor to major issues faced by the citizens of twin city were raised during the meeting. The meeting was headed by assistant municipal commissioner Vijay Sarnaik.

The federations raised issues about the shortage of water, no water supply from developers despite receiving the completion certificates, unplanned development, potholes, traffic, encroachment, parking, rise in dengue cases among others.

Dattatraya Deshmukh, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation, said, that there is a serious traffic issue from Wakad to Kiwale Road. “There is no traffic discipline, and no cops in sight on the road. Encroachments have paved way, but still no action by PCMC. Several roads are plugged with potholes and have to be cleared by the civic body. We have asked them to conduct mosquito elimination activities as the cases of dengue have increased,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi Pimpri-Chinchwad Society Federation, said, the builders are not providing water to societies despite the undertaking given to PCMC. “We have to spend lakhs of rupees every year to purchase water for the societies. The partial completion certificates should not be given to developers as they don’t complete the amenities after they get the certificate. Also, many developers change their project plans without approval from at least 61% of flat holders as per the rule, and it should not be approved by PCMC,” he said.

Vijay Sarnaik, assistant municipal commissioner said, “The issues will be reported to the PCMC commissioner for further action. Problems like potholes, encroachments can be solved immediately at our level but traffic issues require the involvement of the police department. Wwe will conduct meetings with police, MSEB officials to solve the issues faced by the citizens. However, some issues like water shortage will take time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON