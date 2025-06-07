Pimpri-Chinchwad to inspire housing societies to go green

In a bid to promote sustainable urban living, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday launched the ‘Green Society Initiative’ aimed at recognising and rewarding housing societies that adopt eco-friendly practices. The initiative is a step towards decentralised environmental solutions as well as building a greener, more ecologically responsible city, officials said. The initiative is a step towards decentralised environmental solutions as well as building a greener, more ecologically responsible city, officials said. (HT)

Under this citywide initiative, housing societies will be evaluated based on core sustainability parameters such as waste segregation, in-house composting, use of solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater treatment. Societies will be awarded green stars for every criterion fulfilled. Those achieving excellence across categories will receive a special badge of honour from the PCMC commissioner at a dedicated felicitation ceremony, officials said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “This initiative is about empowering communities to become green ambassadors. Every society has the potential to significantly reduce its environmental impact. Through green star ratings, we aim to celebrate those who lead the way and inspire others to follow.”

Sachin Pawar, deputy commissioner, PCMC, who is leading the initiative, said, “This programme provides a framework for societies to turn intent into action. We believe that the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad are ready to step forward and set an example in sustainable urban living. The ‘Green Society Initiative’ is expected to create a culture of environmental responsibility, driven not just by policy but by the people themselves.”

Officials said that the initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner—beginning with awareness campaigns, followed by society registrations, capacity-building workshops, training and onsite assessments.

BOX

What makes a ‘Green Society’?

Waste segregation: Systematic separation of wet and dry waste at source

In-house composting: Managing organic waste within society premises

Solar power adoption: Use of rooftop solar systems for common area electricity needs

Rainwater harvesting: Capturing and storing rainwater to reduce water scarcity

Wastewater treatment and reuse: Recycling grey water for gardening and other purposes

How it works?

For every environmental criterion fulfilled, societies will receive a green star.

Societies achieving excellence across categories will be conferred a special badge of honour.