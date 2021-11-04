Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two held for forging documents, 44 stamps seized

PUNE Two men, including one who worked at an e-Seva centre, were remanded to custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police for forging documents, said Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The two arrested have been identified as Rahul Vishwambhar Shinde and Nitin Madhav Wahalkar. They forged documents ranging from school leaving certificates, ration card, birth certificate, land documents among others. The police have seized 44 stamps with government emblems and a machine to make such stamps was also seized from the two.

“These people approached people who needed such documents. They ran an e-Seva centre and knew what document was required where. Whether their customers knew that the documents were forged or not will be investigated and those in the know will also be made accused,” said Prakash.

Wahalkar has a history of 19 other cheating cases against himself in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to those investigating the case. He used to work in an e-Seva centre in Anandnagar, Chinchwad called Rahul Enterprises.

“Preventive action will be considered as he was found in multiple cases and has managed to get out of jail. In one other case as well, the court granted bail to a person who runs a multi-level marketing scheme as cheating is not a violent crime. All those who took these documents will also be made accused,” said Prakash.

A case under Sections 465, 466, 468, 473, 474, and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bhosari police station.