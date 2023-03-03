Pipeline connecting Warje and Pashan expected to solve water problems

Soon, residents of Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus and Mahalunge will have direct access to water from the Warje water supply centre as the pipeline from Chandni chowk, Warje, is getting directly connected to the Pashan pumping station. This is expected to eliminate the need for the Chandni chowk tank by ensuring a more reliable and efficient water supply. While the pursuit of a long-term solution to the artificial water shortage will continue, the pipeline represents an important step forward in addressing the issue.

Water Pipeline work underway near Water treatment plant at Chandni Chowk. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer (water supply department), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “Work on the water supply line will be completed in the next one-and-half months, which will ensure smooth water supply to Baner-Balewadi. This water line comes under the 24x7 water supply scheme of the PMC, where a separate water supply line is being constructed from the Warje pumping station to Pashan pumping station.”

Former corporator Amol Balwadkar welcomed the decision and said that it will provide much-needed relief to the citizens. He also noted that efforts are underway to monitor all systems that supply water to these areas following the instructions of guardian minister Chandrakant Patil.

Whereas Ravindra Sinha, a resident of Pashan, said, “The infrastructure improvement in the pipeline system is welcome. The equitable supply of water not only depends on pipelines but also on other factors such as duration of supply and pressure of water during that period so these aspects will also need to improve along with the infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, residents of Baner, Pashan, Sus and Balewadi are waiting to see the results of these infrastructural changes made by the PMC as the population of these areas has increased drastically. According to residents, provision should be maintained for the timing and pressure of the water supply.

“Whatever work the PMC has carried out is technical. Anybody can claim that this will improve water supply, but there are multiple aspects such as tank storage, pumps and capacity and the opening of water valves etc. so all these aspects have to be taken care of,” Sinha said.

As per the law, every person should get 135 litres of water every day. Nikhil Naik, a resident of Baner, said, “Every summer, we depend upon tankers. I hope these pipelines will solve the problem of irregular water supply. The remaining work of the pipeline should be completed before April so that people don’t face water shortage in summer.”

