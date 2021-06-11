Pirangut fire: Families receive bodies after DNA testing

Families who lost their kin in the Pirangut fire on June 8, finally received the bodies after DNA testing was completed on Friday.

As per information provided by Sassoon hospital, all 17 bodies were handed over to the families. Most family members were travelling every day from nearby villages to receive the bodies.

“The process was lengthy. That’s why it took four days to complete the procedure. We were in constant touch with police officials and relatives,” said an official from Sassoon hospital.

Families of the victims had arrived from Osmanabad, Beed, and Solapur and Urawade village, where the company, SVS Aqua Tech, where the disaster took place, is located.